Calendar September 2, 2021

►Thursday, Sept. 2

New York STATE FAIR – From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. A 13-day showcase of agriculture, entertainment, education and technology. At the Great New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. in Syracuse. For info: 315-487-7711 or visit nysfair.ny.gov.

►Friday, Sept. 3

VOICES OF THE GAME – At 2 p.m. Listen to Gene Clines of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who is one of four surviving players of the Pittsburgh team that made history with the first all-Black line-up in MLB. Clines will discuss the significance of the line-up, his 10-year career as a player, and his work as a highly respected batting coach. Free, registration for Zoom required. Presented by The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-7200.

EXHIBIT TOUR – At 2 p.m. Visit the Haudenosaunee cultural center at the reproduction Mohawk bark house and original Seneca log house for interactive exploration with a museum teacher. Meet at the kiosk. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Route 80, Otsego. For info: 607-547-1400.

WRITERS GROUP – At 6:30 p.m. Come practice and share your creative writing with a supportive group. Enjoy the fellowship, snacks and meet other local writers. Springfield Library, 129 County Route 29A in Springfield Center. For info: 315-858-5802.

►Saturday, Sept. 4

ART EXHIBIT – From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. View works in exhibits ‘Tom Nussbaum: Art & Objects, 1962-2021;’ and ‘The East Orange NJ BLM Project’. At The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd. in Middlefield. For info: 607-547-5327.

LIFESKILLS – From 4 to 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. At 50 Dietz St. in Oneonta. For info: 607 441 3999.

MOVIE NIGHT – At 7 p.m. Join the Richfield Springs Library and the Community Center for a showing of ‘Scoob!’ At Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs. For info: 315-858-0230.

►Sunday Sept. 5

ART EXHIBIT – From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by or make an appointment to view works in exhibits ‘Tom Nussbaum: Art & Objects, 1962-2021.’ See Saturday listing.

►Tuesday, Sept. 7

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Come out to Lakefront Concert Series. This week enjoy a performance of local favorite, Hanzolo. In Cooperstown.

►Wednesday, Sept. 8

TRAP SHOOT – At 1 and 6 p.m. Bring your shotgun and shells for fun trapshoot. Weather permitting. Cost, $1/round. Follow all firearm regulations. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd. in Maryland. For info: 607-638-9379.

►Friday, Sept. 10

SENIOR PAINTING – From 1 to 3 p.m. Seniors aged 60 and older and a guest are invited for a guided paint by the lake event. Supplies and refreshments will be provided. RSVP by Sept. 8. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging. At Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Rd. in Laurens. For info: 607-547-4397.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES – At 6 p.m. Get ‘The Full Clarke Experience’ with an evening concert of flute and violin music from the Halls archives. Also, enjoy a dinner in the dining room featuring recreated dishes from the time, formal attire required. Cost for dinner & concert, $295. Cost for concert only, $20/adult. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd. in Springfield. For info: 607-547-5098.

►Saturday, Sept. 11

FAMILY DAY – From 10 a.m. to Noon. Family fun all morning with the Springfield Historical Society. At Springfield Library, 129 County Route 29A in Springfield Center. 315-858-5802.