We are pleased to present our 2021 Otsego County Yearbook for you to enjoy. We’ve handpicked 52 pictures, one from every week of the year, each in their own way show life in Otsego County in Upstate New York. These pictures are a nice cross-section of life in our county and our communities, week by week.

We hope you enjoy our year-end review. We look forward to continuing to be your local newspapers in 2022 and beyond!