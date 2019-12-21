Calvary Hill Creche Show Continues Through Weekend

Jerry Kabay, overlooks a Living Home Nativity set he purchased at BJ’s several years ago. “The figures are porcelain and the clothes are all made of fabric. I just love this one, and I haven’t seen another like it since.” he remarks. The creche is one of many from all over the world, ranging from vintage to modern, rendered in all sorts of mediums, now on display at the annual Creche Show at Cavalry Hill Retreat Center at 290 Chestnut st. in Oneonta. The show is free and open to the public and features refreshments. It runs 10am-5pm Saturday and 12pm-5pm Sunday. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)