CANO hosting art exhibition with reception Saturday, December 4

The Community Arts Network of Oneonta will have an opening and reception for artists Rhonda Harrow-Engel and Ahmed Ozsever on Saturday, December 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wilber Mansion.

Ms. Harrow-Engel will feature a series of paintings titled “Leaving NYC” that focuses on abstraction in common, every day objects.

Mr. Ozsever presents a multimedia collaboration with Najeera D. titled “An unusable archive.”

The pieces share a feeling of isolation during the early days of the pandemic from 2020 to 2021.

The exhibition is free to the public and viewable through December 18.

Go to canoneonta.org for more information or email Nancy at ngossett@canoneonta.org.