TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, March 18

Live Brazilian Music at

Community Arts Network of Oneonta

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Trio Afinado. Lively Brazilian music for flute, guitar and percussion with a modern twist. Presented by CANO and the Otsego Music Trail. Free and open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. hilary.goldblatt@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1473097778159229&set=a.480535810748769

BABIES—9:30-11:30 a.m. Diaper Sale. Presented by Creekside Industries and The Arc Otsego. Held Third Wednesday of each month. Opportunities for Otsego, 3 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 433-8447 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1478916294236095&set=a.161166709344400

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1228404299428242&set=a.418484840420196

ART—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Life Drawing Long-Pose Pop-Up session. Fees apply. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

ADULT EDUCATION—10-11:30 a.m. “Did Governor Hochul Say, ‘Nuclear Power’?” Dennis Higgins examines the safety record, generating capacity, environmental impacts and waste management of nuclear energy in comparison to other generating resources. Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except tagged jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday at the Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1326405276180504&set=pcb.1326409482846750

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, and pudding. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

JOB FAIR—1-3 p.m. SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center, 4 Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27258684493721471&set=gm.10161675602651841&idorvanity=67159951840

SUPPORT—1-2:30 p.m. Caregiver Support Group. Caregivers connect, identify local resources and create strategies for self-care. Free; registration required. Helios Care Office, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/caregiver-support-groups-2/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1037078985227442&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FOOD—3:30-5:15 p.m. “Soup’s On: Homemade Soup To Go.” No age, socio-economic or church membership requirement. No deliveries or sit-down meal. Free; donations welcome. Continues each Wednesday through 3/25. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1180569320830299&set=a.507125181508053

DINNER—5-9 p.m. “International Night: United Kingdom.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. Themed dinners held each Wednesday and Thursday through 3/26. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

BEGINNER CROCHET—5:30 p.m. Fun, hands-on workshop to learn the basics. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1309389001212530&set=a.546921787459259

TAXES—5:30 p.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

ART—6-7:30 p.m. “Art for Wellness Program: Tree Symbolism.” Free program connecting creative expression with mindfulness practices. Open to the public. All materials/instruction provided. Held each Wednesday through 4/8. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/art-for-wellness-tree

CRAFT—6 p.m. “Craft Class: Plastic Bottle Terrarium.” Fees apply; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

YOGA—6:15 p.m. “Gentle Yoga Class.” Led by Mira Wind. Fees apply; registration required. Held each Wednesday. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville.

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