CANO hosts ‘City of the Hills’ fundraiser

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Community Arts Network of Oneonta had a fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 18, for the 2022 City of the Hills Festival.

It was billed as a block party and it had that feel with music being played by Jump the Shark and Hanzolo, as well as craft beers being served provided by Roots Brewery. There was also a silent auction and a raffle.

About 70 people were at the block party, including Otsego County board representative Danny Lapin, Oneonta, District 13.

Jim Maloney, president of the board at CANO, said he felt good about the event.

“It’s a great community event where neighbors can come down, listen to music and feel safe,” Maloney said. “It was a great outdoor event.”

The festival, a celebration of arts and culture in Oneonta, has been canceled the past two years because of COVID.