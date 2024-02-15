Grayson Hazzard puts out a test fire at the Cooperstown Fire Department’s “Meet Your Local Heroes” event during the Cooperstown Winter Carnival. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

Carnival All About Community

By EMILY HILBERT

COOPERSTOWN

The Cooperstown Winter Carnival, held February 2-4 under the auspices of the Cooperstown Lions Club, drew large crowds to its multitude of events, which stretched for three full days. One thing that stood out, going from venue to venue, was how much the weekend was focused on the community.

Cooperstown is a popular tourist destination year-round, but especially in the summer. Since its inception 50 years ago, the Winter Carnival has been a way for those who brave the winters here to have a bit of respite and fun. The following is an overview of some of the more popular events on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, February 3 was a day packed with things to do for people and families of all ages. Starting bright and early, the Cooperstown Fire Department hosted “Meet Your Local Heroes,” bringing together various fire and safety departments that community members rely upon to keep them safe. Monica Carrascoso, who led the event, described the Cooperstown Fire Department as “the most well provisioned and well trained in the area.”

Jim Patrick explains to Caden and Maggie Sawyer how hydraulic jaws of life work. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

Speaking with some of these hometown heroes, one is struck by the sense of pride they feel in the services they provide. Michael Molloy, for one, has been with the department since 1975 and has served as chief for the past three years. He puts the safety of the community above all else, and it is clear that he enjoys what he does. Demonstrations and education were the name of the game at this event, with everything from the hydraulic jaws of life, the importance of wearing a seatbelt, to even putting out a “real” fire. Think you want to be a hero, too? Contact the Cooperstown Fire Department today.

(Photo by Emily Hilbert)

No time to go to the Utica Zoo? Not a problem, they came here! The Utica ZooMobile was greeted by a packed crowd of excited families in the Village Library Upstairs Ballroom. Morgan Rynkiewicz and Kat Hawley, educators at the zoo, took charge of the event and showed off their array of wildlife. One animal in particular who stole the show was an African pygmy hedgehog named Delphi.

Friends of the Village Library Book Sale. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

When the animal fun was over, many visitors headed downstairs to the Friends of the Village Library Book Sale, which extended throughout the weekend. Ivy Bischof, co-chair of Friends of the Village Library, explained that the book sale is a “way for the community to get together in the winter months.” The books are always fresh, with inventory from the summer months completely replaced. Bischof said they sell roughly 1,000 books each day of the event, and all proceeds go to the Cooperstown Village Library.

Maddie Olesky (left) and Linda Cunningham (right) admire the quilts on display at CAA. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

After the bookworms made their purchases, it was time for the opening of the Fenimore Quilt Club Show at the Cooperstown Art Association, which boasted both new and antique quilts on display. Sharon Chambers and Lisa Smith, co-chairs of the show, explained that this has been an annual tradition for more than 30 years. Dozens of quilts lined the walls and center of the room, exhibiting strong patterns, vibrant colors, and intricate stitching. A room at the entrance had been set aside to highlight pieces created by JoAnn Launt, the former co-chair of the Fenimore Quilt Club, who passed away last year.

Shoppers enjoy the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market during Winter Carnival. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

All those events can certainly make a person hungry, so it was time for many folks to head to the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market to grab some groceries for the week. Alex Webster, manager of the market, explained that the market is a year-round amenity for the community to support local businesses and farms. He also expressed his excitement at an event that would be happening there the next night: Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause.

The Rotary Club of Cooperstown’s Frosty Fling featured a fabulous silent auction. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

Once their groceries were in the car, people began heading up toward St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church to Rotary’s Frosty Fling, organized by the Rotary Club of Cooperstown. Dozens of silent auction baskets lined the inside of the room, with craft vendors flanking the walls. Gifts of all sorts could be purchased, from woven textiles, to jewelry, to even paper crane artwork.

Brewery Ommegang’s food truck feeds hungry event-goers during the Blizzard Bash. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

Sunday was another day filled with food and fun. The Blizzard Bash was a Winter Carnival first, as people gathered in the Doubleday Field parking lot for a family-friendly cookout complete with music, bounce houses, and pie-eating contests, all leaving folks “wanting s’more” at the fire pit. Community members could reserve a spot to park their cars and have a tailgate party, adding to the whole back-yard BBQ feel of the event. Marcy Birch, a Winter Carnival Committee member, said the Blizzard Bash had a “great turnout,” with “beautiful weather.” Brewery Ommegang’s food truck was also on hand to feed the hungry crowd.

Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause 2024. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

Once the Blizzard Bash wrapped up, it was time to take “a voyage to fromage” at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market for Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause. Peg Odell, program and communications manager at Otsego 2000, described how the popular foodie event has been held annually in the community for about a decade. Begun as a fund-raiser for anti-fracking efforts, the gourmet gathering is now held to benefit the farmers’ market itself.

“I’m so grateful to the chefs who came out and donated their time,” Odell added.

Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, which administers the farmers’ market, further explained that Heidelberg Bread donates the bread, Otsego 2000 purchases the cheese, the Chatty Wren donates the coffee, and The Otesaga Resort Hotel donates the dessert platters. Any other addition to the event is donated by the chefs, along with their time and talent.

Rock Hill Farm owner Jesse Pascale served up grilled cheese sandwiches with Morgan George and Hailey George-Jameson. (Emily Hilbert)

Al and Michelle Rubin of Oneonta’s Social Eats Cafe-Project 607 enjoy Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

In the market, chefs had set up stations to dish out their creations and visitors walked hungrily down the line to see what they came up with. Plates piled high with different grilled cheese creations (and don’t forget the soups) went as far as the eye could see, with second and third trips a necessity in order to try everything.

Jesse Pascale of Rock Hill Farm, whose grilled cheese included roasted garlic, called the event “great fun.” Jenee Rasmussen of Crumhorn Coffee House offered a first to the fundraiser: a grilled cheese with vegan mozzarella. Michelle and Al Rubin of the woman-owned Social Eats Café-Project 607 in Oneonta, talked about how the fund-raiser is a huge success for Otsego County and in bridging the gap between Oneonta and Cooperstown, as their honey miso grilled cheese had flown off the table.

Dasang Gurung of Norbu contributed a curried-lentil soup, adding that he enjoys being part of a community with great food. Music was provided by the Stoddard Hollow String Band, who played into the night to the enjoyment of the hungry crowd. Market Manager Webster said the evening went “better than ever,” and was “great community building.” This was not hard to see, as Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause sold out almost a week prior and had an estimated attendance of more than 250 people.

At the end of the night, as the crowds made their way to the door and the chefs packed up their supplies, there was an air of satisfaction in the farmers’ market. The event was—much like the Winter Carnival itself—once again a success for the community, leaving people in eager anticipation of what 2025 holds in store.