Carnival Committee Begins Planning

COOPERSTOWN—Sunshine and warm weather has returned, but planning is already underway for the 2024 Cooperstown Winter Carnival. The planning committee met on Saturday, April 15. Most 2023 members returned, joined by several new volunteers, and committee members will be reaching out to last year’s carnival participants in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the date for next year’s event has been set for February 1-4 and designation of the first weekend of February as the permanent date of the carnival was discussed. The committee will be brainstorming ideas for the theme of the 2024 carnival as well as designs for buttons, pins, and stickers and, this autumn, the carnival website—CooperstownWinterCarnival.com—will be redesigned for easier navigation. Those wishing to contact the Winter Carnival Committee can do so via the carnival’s Facebook page or at cooperstownwintercarnival@gmail.com.