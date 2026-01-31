Advertisement. Advertise with us

Winter Carnival Brings Winter Fun for All Ages

Kick-off Event Sets Stage for Family-friendly Weekend

COOPERSTOWN—Full details for the Cooperstown Winter Carnival, a four-day celebration of winter featuring indoor and outdoor events for all ages, are now available at https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/. Organized by community volunteers in partnership with the Lions Club of Cooperstown, the popular annual event offers a wide range of programming, with most events free and open to the public.

The 58th Cooperstown Winter Carnival kicks off Thursday evening, February 5, and continues through Sunday, February 8. This year’s theme, “Let the Games Begin,” celebrates the playful and uplifting spirit of the season while setting the stage for a lively midwinter weekend for both residents and visitors, organizers said.

The carnival kicks off with opening night at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, featuring hot chocolate, a fireworks display, and a commemorative address by Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh.

Events continue throughout the weekend with a full schedule of fun activities, including the End Zone Energy Teen Dance, Fenimore Quilt Club Show, Friends of the Village Library Book Sale, and the Cooperstown Winter Carnival Trivia Night.

Outdoor programming includes sledding at Lake Front Park, free ice skating at Badger Park, a Frying Pan Toss Competition and Forever Home-Run Derby at Northway Brewing.

Additional highlights include a visit from the Utica Zoo, retail events, live music performances and many other activities planned throughout the village.

New this year, the Cooperstown Winter Carnival introduces its first-ever Winter Carnival Fan Fest, described by organizers as a high-energy, family-friendly celebration designed for kids of all ages.

The event will feature a toddler bounce house, hands-on activities including pennant-making, face painting, music, and plenty of opportunities to move, play, and cheer before the Super Bowl. Warm hot cocoa will be available while supplies last, with gourmet cookies for purchase from Flour Petal Cookie Co. The Cooperstown Winter Carnival Fan Fest is a free event and will take place on Sunday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cooperstown Coworks.

Organizers note that all events are subject to change due to inclement weather. The 2026 Cooperstown Winter Carnival is sponsored by the Lions Club of Cooperstown along with “The Freeman’s Journal,” “Hometown Oneonta,” AllOtsego.com, Stewart’s Shops, Price Chopper/ Market 32, Paperkite, Leatherstocking Credit Union, Preferred Mutual and Wayne Bank.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

SQSPCA Partners with Community and Schools for Upcoming Events

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is partnering with local schools, businesses, and community leaders to celebrate the Cooperstown Winter Carnival, February 5-8, through a series of family-friendly events intended to raise vital funds and awareness for animals in need.…
January 30, 2026

Coop Village Considers Noise Law Changes, Sheriff Partnership

Cooperstown trustees set a public hearing for amendments to the village’s noise ordinance and considered a mutual aid agreement with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office but paused in light of its cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement...…
January 29, 2026

News Briefs: January 29, 2026

A public survey released by the Village of Cooperstown's Parks Board, CCS sports updates, an art auction to benefit Project Fair Spring and a new video from the Otsego County Office for the Aging are among the topics covered in this week's news briefs.…
January 29, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE