Winter Carnival Brings Winter Fun for All Ages

Kick-off Event Sets Stage for Family-friendly Weekend

COOPERSTOWN—Full details for the Cooperstown Winter Carnival, a four-day celebration of winter featuring indoor and outdoor events for all ages, are now available at https://www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com/. Organized by community volunteers in partnership with the Lions Club of Cooperstown, the popular annual event offers a wide range of programming, with most events free and open to the public.

The 58th Cooperstown Winter Carnival kicks off Thursday evening, February 5, and continues through Sunday, February 8. This year’s theme, “Let the Games Begin,” celebrates the playful and uplifting spirit of the season while setting the stage for a lively midwinter weekend for both residents and visitors, organizers said.

The carnival kicks off with opening night at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, featuring hot chocolate, a fireworks display, and a commemorative address by Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh.

Events continue throughout the weekend with a full schedule of fun activities, including the End Zone Energy Teen Dance, Fenimore Quilt Club Show, Friends of the Village Library Book Sale, and the Cooperstown Winter Carnival Trivia Night.

Outdoor programming includes sledding at Lake Front Park, free ice skating at Badger Park, a Frying Pan Toss Competition and Forever Home-Run Derby at Northway Brewing.

Additional highlights include a visit from the Utica Zoo, retail events, live music performances and many other activities planned throughout the village.

New this year, the Cooperstown Winter Carnival introduces its first-ever Winter Carnival Fan Fest, described by organizers as a high-energy, family-friendly celebration designed for kids of all ages.

The event will feature a toddler bounce house, hands-on activities including pennant-making, face painting, music, and plenty of opportunities to move, play, and cheer before the Super Bowl. Warm hot cocoa will be available while supplies last, with gourmet cookies for purchase from Flour Petal Cookie Co. The Cooperstown Winter Carnival Fan Fest is a free event and will take place on Sunday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cooperstown Coworks.

Organizers note that all events are subject to change due to inclement weather. The 2026 Cooperstown Winter Carnival is sponsored by the Lions Club of Cooperstown along with “The Freeman’s Journal,” “Hometown Oneonta,” AllOtsego.com, Stewart’s Shops, Price Chopper/ Market 32, Paperkite, Leatherstocking Credit Union, Preferred Mutual and Wayne Bank.