Carnival Committee: It Took a Village… a Very Special Village

Letter from the Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee

A heartfelt thank you to the more than 100 individuals, businesses and organizations that participated in or generously donated to the 2023 Cooperstown Winter Carnival. Hundreds of residents and visitors alike braved frigid temperatures to attend a host of Winter Carnival activities, from the Hot Cocoa Kick-Off at The Otesaga Resort Hotel to the sold-out Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause event at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market and all events in between! The winter doldrums were certainly alleviated!

The Cooperstown Winter Carnival is produced under the umbrella of the Cooperstown Lions Club and we thank them for their continued support of this beloved carnival weekend. Thank you to Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and the Village of Cooperstown for their participation and assistance as well.

The 55th Cooperstown Winter Carnival was a success due to ALL OF YOU! Thank you to all who came out and supported the cause.

It took a village and our village did not disappoint!

Warm regards,

2023 Cooperstown Winter Carnival Committee