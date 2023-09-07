Road Work To Begin in Village on Monday
COOPERSTOWN—Milling and paving in the Village of Cooperstown is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 11 in the following locations: Railroad Avenue; Lake Street; Leatherstocking Street; Maple Street; Grove Street; Maple Street to Chestnut Street; River Street—Main Street to Lake Street; and Main Street—Nelson Avenue to Railroad Avenue. According to Public Works Superintendent Mitch Hotaling, the work is weather dependent and is anticipated to take two weeks.