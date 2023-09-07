Advertisement. Advertise with us

Road Work To Begin in Village on Monday

COOPERSTOWN—Milling and paving in the Village of Cooperstown is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 11 in the following locations: Railroad Avenue; Lake Street; Leatherstocking Street; Maple Street; Grove Street; Maple Street to Chestnut Street; River Street—Main Street to Lake Street; and Main Street—Nelson Avenue to Railroad Avenue. According to Public Works Superintendent Mitch Hotaling, the work is weather dependent and is anticipated to take two weeks.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Northrup: Ban Heavy Vehicles from State Route 80

Except for local deliveries, very large trucks and tour buses over 10,000 pounds should be prohibited on roadways next to Otsego Lake. Both roads adjacent to the lake have had catastrophic failures in recent years due to the fact that the underlying soil conditions simply do not support the ongoing impact of 18-wheeled trucks and large tour buses.…

Customers Still Without Power After Severe Storm

Otsego Electric Cooperative’s website reports 217 power outages as of 4:55 p.m., following severe thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. New York State Electric and Gas is currently showing 684 customers without power in Otsego County.…

Bassett Project Back on Track

According to attorney Matthew E. Hamlin, geotechnical testing of the Templeton Foundation’s Averill Road property has been completed.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE