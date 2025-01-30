Carnival Kicks Off with Fireworks, Wraps Up with Blizzard Bash

COOPERSTOWN—Now in its 57th year, the Cooperstown Winter Carnival returns Thursday, January 30 through Sunday, February 2 with a vibrant lineup of events. The festivities kick off Thursday evening at The Otesaga Resort Hotel with hot chocolate, fireworks and a special address by Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh.

Winter Carnival highlights include annual events such as the Fenimore Quilt Club Show, Family Movie Night, a Village Scavenger Hunt and Trivia Night.

“This year we have snow, so don’t miss out on the outdoor fun, like sledding and a Snowpal Making Contest at Lakefront Park, free ice skating at Badger Park, and an ice sculpture at Pioneer Park,” organizers said.

Live music can be heard throughout the weekend at The Otesaga and Brewery Ommegang, and Fenimore Chamber Orchestra will present a free concert on Saturday in the Village Library ballroom.

Throughout the weekend, there are new events not to be missed, including a spooky tour of ghost stories at the Baseball Hall of Fame, a balloon artist at the Beverage Exchange, a reading of “Bridget Finds a Home” at the Landmark Inn, flower arranging instructions from Hanna at Mohican Flowers, a fun ice slide at Pioneer Park, a mitten silent auction at Rigby Handcrafts, and the debut of the Snowglobe Disco Party at Templeton Hall.

The carnival concludes Sunday with the Blizzard Bash at Doubleday Field Parking Lot, featuring family-friendly activities, live ice sculpting by Aaron Pencar, special character appearances, and a dazzling Tesla Car Light Show to end the weekend on a high note. Check out the full event schedule online at cooperstownwintercarnival.com.