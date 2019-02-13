Carolyn Williams, 88; Longtime Farmer In Town of Maryland

MARYLAND – Carolyn Beverly Ross Williams, 88, of Maryland, a lifelong farmer and lover of animals, passed away Feb. 11, 2019, at Fox Nursing Home, Oneonta.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1039. A graduate of A.S. Draper High School, Schenevus; Carolyn married Thomas H. Williams in 1949 and spent time in Florida and Indiana before they returned to New York.

Carolyn was a loving mother, lifelong farmer and lover of animals (mainly cows) widely known for her love of hard work and a contagious laugh that could be heard for miles. She loved her family and time spent working on the farm. She was a woman of great strength and quiet compassion who enjoyed making new and visiting with her many friends.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years and their three children. They are son Ken Williams and Amy (Rice) Williams, grandchildren, Harden, Wynn and Lawson Williams; daughter Donna Williams, granddaughter, Carrie Brown and her fiancé John Mullin and great-grandchildren, Hayley and Logan; and son Brian and Carmen (Martinez) Williams, grandchildren, Nathan and Dawn (Brown) Williams, great-grandson, Colton and Corey and Amber (Cohn) Williams and great-grandchildren, Ava and Gabriel.

Celebration of life services will be at 1 p.m, Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Milford Center Community Bible Church with snacks and a time to visit with family after.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Schenevus Maryland Emergency Squad, 124 Main St., P.O. Box 80, Schenevus, NY 12155, in Carolyn’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.