Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Carpenters’ Union Pickets New Shelter Carpenters’ Union Pickets New Shelter 07/14/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Carpenters’ Union Pickets New Shelter Ian Williams, Horseheads, right, representing the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, answers AllOTSEGO.com reporter LIbby Cudmore’s questions this morning while manning an informational picket in front of the new Susquehanna Animal Shelter, now under construction on Route 28, Index. With Willilams are Mark Hopper, Wells Bridge, center, and Bob Wilmott, Oswego, from the union office in Syracuse. The union is seeking to ensure union labor is used throughout the project, Williams said. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)