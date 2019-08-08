Casale Group Make List Of ‘Top 50’ Consultants

Magazine Includes Cooperstown Firm

COOPERSTOWN – The Cooperstown-based Casale Group has been listed as Number 31 in the “Power 50,” New York State’s most influential political consultants, in the City & State New York magazine.

In particular, Vince Casale and Lynn Krogh, the husband-and-wife team, are identified as key advisers to Marc Molinaro, both in his gubernatorial run last year and this year’s race for his reelection as Dutchess county executive.