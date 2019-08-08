Magazine Includes Cooperstown Firm
Casale Group Make List
Of ‘Top 50’ Consultants
COOPERSTOWN – The Cooperstown-based Casale Group has been listed as Number 31 in the “Power 50,” New York State’s most influential political consultants, in the City & State New York magazine.
In particular, Vince Casale and Lynn Krogh, the husband-and-wife team, are identified as key advisers to Marc Molinaro, both in his gubernatorial run last year and this year’s race for his reelection as Dutchess county executive.
When Molinaro “was running an uphill challenge last year against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, he called Lynn Krogh.” the magazine says. “The Troy native and Cooperstown resident has been entrenched in politics since age 20 and was elected to lead the New York Young Republicans in 2009.
“She has since teamed up with Otsego County Republican Chairman Vince Casale and is a top operative for conservatives who mount serious statewide runs.”
According to Casale, only two Republican consultants were listed ahead of the Casale Group, John McLaughlin and Tony Fabrizio, both pollsters for Donald Trump. The Casale-Krogh team were one of only three outside Greater NYC and the Capital Region.