Catholic Charities Offers Help To Federal Workers

U.S. Shutdown At Record 23 Days

ONEONTA – The Oneonta office of Catholic Charities, which serves Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties, is joining efforts to assist furloughed federal workers.

Through programs like food pantries, counseling, and information and referrals, Catholic Charities can offer some assistance to workers who may be struggling at this time, Paul McEvoy Albany diocese spokesman, announced over the weekend.

With U.S. government shutdown in its record 23rd day, local people affected by the shutdown should call: 607-432-0061

“We’re all hoping for a speedy resolution to this shutdown,” diocesan Catholic Charities CEO Vincent W. Colonno was quoted as saying. . “To have people out of work for that long can have a real impact on a family’s ability to pay bills and meet basic needs.”

“Our agencies are all on alert to assist furloughed federal workers with food, referrals, and other help. We’ve waived some prerequisites for those affected by the federal shutdown to try and get assistance to people as quickly as possible,” Colonno said.