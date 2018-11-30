Catskill Chorale Prepares For Weekend Of Caroling

The Catskill Choral Society is rehearsing at this hour at Cooperstown Central’s Sterling Auditorium for “Noel! A Celebration of Carols,” to be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cooperstown High School, and at 3 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Oneonta. On stage are Treble Trouble, part of the Choral’s Youth and Children’s Choirs; from left, Kayla Buttermann, Joanna Ferrara, Taryn Brockway, Charlotte Adelmann, Marta Dangca, Kaylee Ferrara and Malena Buttermann. Directing with brio, inset, is Cynthia Donaldson of Otego. Tim Horne of Oneonta, the Chorale’s accompanist since 1994. The full Choral’s performance, conducted by Dr. G. Roberts Kolb, will feature Marc-Antoine Charpentier’s “Messe de minuit pour Noel.” (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com_

