CCS bands perform ‘A Night at the Movies’

The Cooperstown Music Department presents “A Night at the Movies,” a district-wide band concert featuring band students in grades 5-12 on Wednesday, March 23rd at 7pm in the Sterling Auditorium at the Cooperstown Junior/Senior High School.

All three bands (elementary, junior high, and senior high) will perform, and the concert will culminate with an iconic movie theme performed together by all three bands.

The school asks audience members to sit in family groups and leave a seat between family groups to align with current COVID guidelines. Email Kerri Hogle (khogle@cooperstowncs.org) with questions.