Linda Winsor, 69; Native Daughter Worked At Bassett, CCS

BURLINGTON – Linda Winsor, a Native Daughter of Cooperstown and former resident of the Town of Burlington, passed away Saturday night, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home in Bloomfield, near Canandaigua, following a valiant battle with cancer. She was 69.

Born March 14, 1951, at Bassett Hospital, Linda was a daughter of Mason E. and Wanda J. (Colburn) Tiffany. Raised in the Burlington area, she attended Edmeston Central School.

For 32 years, Linda was employed by Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown, first in the dietary department for 17 years, and then as a buyer in the purchasing department.

Upon retiring from Bassett, she went to work in the cafeteria at the Cooperstown Junior/Senior High School. She also was a family care provider for 14 years, taking care of people in their own homes.

On Nov. 25, 1995, Linda married Robert M. Winsor in a ceremony at the First Baptist Church of Burlington with the Rev. John C. Young officiating. Linda and Bob shared 18 years together until Bob’s passing Feb. 5, 2014.

She was a member of the Native Daughters of Cooperstown.

Linda enjoyed most of all spending time with her friends and family. She loved watching her grandchildren in their sporting activities. Linda was also kept busy in taking care of her beloved Boston Terrier, Charlie. Linda formed long lasting friendships and touched many lives with her caring and loving personality.

Linda is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kristie and Martin Willix of Victor; a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Kim Rous of West Burlington; the father of her children, Gary Rous of West Oneonta; a stepdaughter, Rebecca Floyd and her husband Marc, of Oviedo, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Justin, Jason and Jordan Rous, George, Maxwell and Marissa Willix, and Darby Floyd; two great grandsons, Jaiden and Jackson Rous; and a sister, Barbara Murphy of Edmeston. Linda will also be greatly missed by her Boston Terrier, Charlie.

In addition to her husband, Bob, she was predeceased by her father, Mason E. Tiffany, who died Dec. 19, 2001; her mother, Wanda Tiffany who died Aug. 5, 2018; and a granddaughter, Erika Rous, who died in 1997.

Linda will be laid to rest near Bob later this spring in Hartwick Seminary Cemetery.

Linda’s family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the Edmeston Fire Department, PO Box 41, Edmeston, NY 13335, or the Ontario County Humane Society, 2976 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.