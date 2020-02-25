CCS Boys, Girls Win, Move To Semis At OCC

SECTION III, CLASS C TOURNEY

By THOM RHODES • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Led by Ryan Lansing’s 22 points, the Cooperstown Hawkeye Varsity boys basketball team held on to win a tense 63-56 battle against Herkimer in a packed Bursey Gym this evening in the first round of the Section III, Class C playoffs.

John Kennedy had 15 points and 19 rebounds. Kaishaun Jefferson has 18 points. Joseph Senchyshyn had a career high 14 rebounds.

The Cooperstown girls’ varsity team used stellar defense to fight off a scrappy Little Falls team, 55-52.

Piper Seamon led the Hawkeyes with 15. Kate Donnelly added 9. Megan Schuermann added 8.

It was nip and tuck throughout.

Cooperstown led 17-14 after the first quarter, 31-25 at the half, and 45-40 going into the fourth quarter.

The boys’ next game will be at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. The girls will be at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, also at Onondaga CC’s Allyn Gym. Both will be Class C semi-finals.

The finals for boys and girls will be the following Saturday, March 7, at OCC.