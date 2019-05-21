CCS Budget For 2019-20 Passes Easily, By 305-46

COOPERSTOWN – The $19.8 million Cooperstown Central School 2019-20 passed by a vote of 305-46.

Two school board candidates were unopposed, but incumbent Marielle Ainsworth led the polling with 295 votes, and newcomer Wendy Kiuber with 287.

The budget contains a tax increase of 2.99 percent, which is the limit allowed by the state.

The budget contains no new programs, but is aimed at bolstering kindergarten offerings and the social and psychological welfare of students generally.