CCS Dominates Over Unatego

DICK WHITE TOURNEY WRAPS UP

CCS’ center, 6-foot-8 John Kennedy, towers over Unatego’s 6-foot Shea Barber in the final boys’ varsity game of the annual Dick White Christmas Tournament now underway at Cooperstown’s Bursey gym. Inset, Hawkeye Coach John Lambert outlines strategy for his team, which was dominating the Spartans, 28-6, as the second quarter began. In 2007, the Cooperstown Booster Club renamed the Christmas Tournament, now in its 36th year, for Dick White, who succumbed to cancer earlier that year after more than two decades walking the sidelines. The Hawkeyes and Spartans fielded boys and girls varsity and JV teams in today’s action. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)