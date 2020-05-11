Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › CCS Names Top 4 Scholars CCS Names Top 4 Scholars 05/11/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People CCS Names Top 4 Scholars With horns honking and balloons flying, Cooperstown Central School administrators, teachers and staff rolled through the community this morning to personally advise four students they had been named the top scholars of the Class of 2020. Clockwise from upper left are Meagan Behan, Madison Hurysz, Vivienne Parkhurst and Nora Jensen. The school district several years ago decided to name four leading students, rather than follow the traditional valedictorian-salutatorian combination.