CCS Principal To Resign At End of School Year

Meccariello Recommended To Succeed

COOPERSTOWN – After less than a year as Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School principal, Kristin Butler will resign at the end of the school year, according to a letter sent out this afternoon by Superintendent William Crankshaw.

She cited “personal reasons,” according to Crankshaw’s letter.

According to his letter, the superintendent says he’s recommended Ann Meccariello, the elementary principal, to succeed Butler, and and that he’ll begin the search for her replacement in a few weeks. It’s unclear from the letter if the school board has voted to proceed accordingly.

“Throughout my years working at CCS, I have grown to understand the deep sense of community and value placed on education here,” Butler wrote. “Becoming the Junior-Senior High School Principal was an honor. The decision to resign has come after a great deal of reflection on outside factors now impacting my family. I appreciate the dedication of the staff and students here and will miss the daily interactions with them.”

Meccariello has been an educator for 28 years, with 23 of them at Cooperstown Central School District as secondary English Language Arts Teacher and Elementary Principal.

“My career at Cooperstown Elementary School has been a time of excellent opportunities for growth and learning,” she said in the letter. “I have made gains in my understanding of administration, and have worked with tremendous staff and families. I am quite familiar with our secondary building, as eighteen years of my career was spent there. I am excited for this new chapter at Cooperstown, and I look forward to working with staff, students and parents at CCS Junior-Senior High School.”