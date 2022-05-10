Celebration of Life Michael A. Elliott, 61 April 26, 1960 – November 29, 2021

Celebration of Life

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Michael Andrew Elliott, 61, passed away on Nov. 29, 2021 at the Regional Hospice, Danbury, CT, after a short illness with his loving wife of 29 years at his side.

Michael A. Elliott was born in New Brunswick, N. J. on April 26, 1960 the second child of Harvey W. Elliott, Sr. and Barbara Lockburner Elliott from Sussex N. J.

Mike’s family moved to Richfield Springs where he grew up on the family farm. He learned a life long work ethic being an active member of 4-H with the “Raised Heifer Program”.

Michael graduated with a New York State Regents Diploma from Richfield Springs Central School in 1978 with high honors. He also received awards in Math and Science as well as a Clark Scholarship and New York Scholarship.

He was active in cross country sports. He assisted the R.S.C.S. Marching band. He was selected to attend the American Legion Boys State program sponsored by Post 616 of Richfield Springs.

Mike embraced personal challenges. He also loved downhill skiing with his family, being a master of moguls. He also rode a motorcycle, white water kayak and canoeing. He completed the 72 mile General Clinton Canoe Endurance Race from Cooperstown, NY to Bainbridge, NY on the Susquehanna River. Biking was a passion that led him to the top of Mt. Washington Peak, N. H. in 2003.

He gave 100% to all he did, whether it was school activities, sports or play.

He attended Clarkson College in Potsdam NY receiving a BS in Civil Environmental Engineering (CEE) with great distinction in 1982. He was awarded a full scholarship by the college for a Masters Degree. His major was Hydrology graduating in 1983 with high honors. He became certified in Conn. and NY States as a professional Engineer (PE).

He was an Associate Engineer for International Engineering Company Inc. in Norwalk Conn. and for the last 20 years was manager of the water treatment and supply for the first taxing Water District of Norwalk Conn… He was a member and past officer of Water Works Association. He was also a member and past officer of regional, state and national water associations for professional engineers. He was blessed to have many friends and many were blessed to have him for a friend. He lead by example with respect and soft humor.

He did a 4 year program in Core-energrtic Institute NY. He was a practitioner in Newport, RI and Nyak NY.

He is survived by his wife Jan Draper Elliott and his family, dogs Shayla, Theo, and cats Tashi and Kalirro, Also survived by his mother and step-father Barbara and Alexander Shields of Richfield Springs NY. Brothers Harvey W. Elliott Jr and wife Evonne Elliott and their 3 children. Charles E. and wife Mary Lou Elliott and 9 children.

He is also survived by his uncle and aunt Donald and Pat Elliott of New Jersey as well as Ursula (Shields) Thompson and children (NY), Gregory Shields, NY, and Christopher Shields, DC.

He is also survived by Arthur & Pamela Draper and their 3 children of Hudson Ohio.

Predeceased by Harvey W. Elliott Sr. and his sister Anna M. Elliott, fraternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Harvey and Olive (Edsell) Elliott, Uncle Gene Elliott. And maternal grandparents Frederick and Vivian (DeGroat) Lockburner.

Also his wifes parents F. Jackman & Nancy Draper of Naples Fla. And Cape Cod Mass. and brother-in-law Jase. Also numerous other relatives.

His final resting place will be 12 Lake View Cemetery in New Canaan CT in the Draper-Elliott Plot.

A celebration of life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Cooperstown, NY, at 1:30 p.m. on May 21, 2022.

In Lieu of flowers please make a contribution to your regional hospice or a charity of your choice.