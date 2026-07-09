Cemetery Association Advances Monument Restoration Effort

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

FLY CREEK

The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is moving forward with a major restoration effort this season, continuing work that began after the cemetery was awarded a grant in 2025 funded through New York State’s Hazardous Monument Restoration Fund to repair aging or damaged monuments. The grant, funded through a statewide program that collects a $5.00 fee from every burial in New York, supports cemeteries in addressing monuments deemed potential safety liabilities.

Under the program, cemeteries may request an inspection from a state representative, who evaluates monuments and identifies those requiring structural repair. Once approved, the grant covers the cost of restoring those monuments. Fly Creek Valley Cemetery participated last year, but according to association members, a newly seated and expanded board has accelerated the progress, pushing multiple long‑delayed projects forward at once.

This year’s work is expected to be substantial. Cemetery officials have identified approximately 37 monuments that qualify for restoration under the grant. Although the cemetery was awarded funding in 2025, the actual restoration work is now beginning due to the time‑intensive nature of the process and the transition to new leadership.

As part of the grant requirements, cemeteries must solicit two to three bids from monument companies. The cemetery association has already issued bid requests to three firms. Each company must visit the cemetery, assess the condition of the monuments, and provide a detailed estimate of the work required. Because each monument must be evaluated individually, the process is lengthy, and the FCVCA does not yet have a confirmed total cost for the project.

Association volunteer Tabetha Rathbone noted that contractors are “still tallying” estimates, and under state rules, “the lowest reasonable bid will be selected” once all proposals are submitted. Only then can the cemetery finalize its restoration plan and schedule the work.

Despite being awarded the grant last year, the cemetery has not yet received the funds, which is typical for this program. Funding is released only after bids are submitted, reviewed, and approved by the state The new FCVCA board has been working “long and hard” to ensure the cemetery is in the best possible condition as the restoration phase begins.

FCVCA officials emphasized that the current momentum reflects the dedication of its recently expanded leadership. Several projects that had been stalled or slow‑moving in previous years are now underway simultaneously.

The 2025–2026 Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association board—which is committed to improving the cemetery’s condition, preserving its historic character, and ensuring safety for visitors—consists of President John Schallert, Secretary Sherlee Rathbone, Treasurer George Crippen, Sexton Donna Sims, and board members George Chandler, Shannon Davis, David Hribar, and Brenda Lavieri.

Volunteer involvement remains essential, and several board seats are currently open for residents interested in contributing to ongoing maintenance and restoration efforts. Tabetha Rathbone noted that the cemetery is “always looking for more people who want to help out,” especially as multiple projects move forward at once.

In addition to the Hazardous Monument Restoration Fund grant, FCVCA had also secured a private grant from the Community Foundation of Otsego County, which funded recent repairs to the cemetery gate—another project completed under the new board’s leadership.

As restoration work at the Fly Creek Valley Cemetery moves into its next phase, association members expect to have more detailed information once all bids are submitted and reviewed. The timeline for repairs will depend on contractor availability, weather conditions, and the final scope of work approved by the state.

For now, FCVCA members are focused on completing the bid process, coordinating with contractors, and preparing for what will likely be one of the most significant restoration efforts the cemetery has undertaken in years.