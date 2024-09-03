CGP To Be Featured at Village Meet, Greet

COOPERSTOWN—Welcome Home Cooperstown will host the next of its monthly meet and greets at the Village Hall at 22 Main Street on Tuesday, September 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is intended to welcome newcomers to the community, to share information, and to make connections with established residents. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

The event will include general information about the Cooperstown area and institutions, with a special focus on the Cooperstown Graduate Program. Area residents are encouraged to attend and meet the graduate students who are living here this year. Local musicians Lonesome Polecat will provide entertainment, and refreshments are being sponsored by Laura Wetzel.

Welcome Home Cooperstown hosts monthly gatherings designed to bring together new area residents with longtime community members. The goal is to welcome newcomers and assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions and encourage them to make this their permanent home.

Members of the Welcome Home Cooperstown committee include interested citizens and representatives from the Village of Cooperstown, Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown Central School, and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Friends of the Village Library and The Community Foundation of Otsego County. All are welcome to attend and participate in the work of building a stronger, more diverse, and welcoming community.