Chamber Chief To Students: Follow Health, Safety Rules

ONEONTA – Otsego Chamber of Commerce President Barbara Ann Heegan a few minutes ago issued a plea to SUNY Oneonta students who remain in the community: “Do your part.”

“Use good judgment,” she wrote in an “Open Letter to the Community” provided exclusively to www.AllOTSEGO.com. “Follow local, state and federal health and safety guidelines, including the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. Be responsible, respectful and kind to one another. These efforts will bring the business community and college students closer and enable us to remain one of the best college communities.”

The letter was issued after Heegan attended this evening’s Oneonta Control Group meeting, a clearinghouse for COVID-19 issues, where apparently lapses in isolation and quarantining were discussed.