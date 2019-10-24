Chamber To Honor Helios, Rustic Ridge At Annual Banquet

SMALL BUSINESS GALA NOV. 21 AT OTESAGA

COOPERSTOWN – Helios Care and Rustic Ridge Winery will be the honorees at the Otsego Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Banquet Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Otesaga, chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan announced a few minutes ago.

Helios Care, which recently announced the reinvention of Catskill Area Hospice to provide a wide range of services at home, will receive the Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Breakthrough Business of the Year, celebrating innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Rustic Ridge Winery, operated by Rick and Laura Bennett on the family farm int the Town of Burlington, will received the Key Bank 20th annual Small Business of the Year Award.

“Our award winners exemplify the successes and contributions that ignite the fire of entrepreneurial spirit with collaboration and the drive to develop sustainable success,” said Heegan.

In making the transition, the Catskill Area Hospice board renamed the organization Helios Care/Compassion, Choices, Dignity. The Chamber received a nomination from an anonymous family member that recently used the palliative care program at-home during at long-term illness, reducing the necessity of ER and hospital visits.

Helios Care also provides bereavement support, caregiver support and a camp for school-aged children and teenagers dealing with grief to share experiences and move through healing.

In developing Rustic Ridge, the Bennetts offered a diverse selection of New York State produced and bottled wines, and created a venue for family friendly gatherings and events for community members and visitors alike, Heegan said.

Registration for the dinner will open at http://otsegocc.com next week for the Nov. 21 banquet, with cocktail hour beginning at 5:45 p.m. at the Cooperstown resort hotel, with the awards banquet following.