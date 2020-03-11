 Charles F. Goodwin, 90; 40-Year Afton Pharmacist

IN MEMORIAM

AFTON – Charles F. “Charlie” Goodwin, 90, beloved Afton pharmacist for four decades, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the state Veterans Home in Oxford.

Charlie was born in North Tonawanda on April 9, 1929, from parents Bernard and Stella Goodwin.

He graduated from the University of Buffalo School of Pharmacy in 1950, then served in the Army in Germany during the Korean War.

Charlie subsequently returned to civilian life as a pharmacist in North Tonawanda, married the former Evelyn Goerss, and they began their family with the first of six sons.

They relocated to Afton in 1958, and Charlie became the beloved pharmacist and owner of the Afton Pharmacy. He was honored to serve the people of Afton and the surrounding area for over 40 years, finally retiring from pharmacy at the age of 73.

He was active in the community in countless ways, at St. Agnes Catholic Church and as a youth sports sponsor and in youth scouting programs and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a long time member and past president of the Afton Sertoma Club. An avid outdoorsman, Charlie was a founding member of the Afton Sportsman’s Club.

Always willing to help anyone in their time of need, Charlie set a great example of citizenship, trust, and friendship for all.

He is survived by brother Gerald and wife Susan of Orlando Fla.; sister Susan Vance of Medford, Ore.; sons Richard and Catherine of Tully, William of Utica, Joseph and Colleen of Atlanta Ga., James of Silver Spring, Md., Daniel and Leslie of Leesburg, Va., and Matthew and Ashley of Binghamton; step-daughters Jacqueline and Lance Whitenack of Afton, and Julie and David Simonds of Windsor; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by son Gregory, brothers Richard and John, wife Evelyn, and wife Henrietta.

The funeral mass will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Afton, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Afton, with military honors.

The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Afton Central School Alumni Association scholarship fund c/o Keith Willes, Treasurer ACSAA, 4885 Pinecrest Rd, Millport NY 14864 or an online donation to Sertoma. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.