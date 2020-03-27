Charles H. Lewis, 84; Caretaker At Hartwick, Heyman Estate

MARYLAND – Charles Harry Lewis, 84, a caretaker at Hartwick College and later, assistant caretaker at the Heyman Estate in Armonk, Westchester County, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 25, 2020, according to his wishes.

Charlie was the son of Russell and Ethel Lewis of East Northport. Born on June 10, 1935, he was one of four children, along with Robert, Barbara and Donald.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jo Ann; his daughter, Brenda and brother, Donald. Charles remarried in later years to Judy Jones, who also predeceased him.

In addition to his work as a caretaker, he was an avid gardener and enjoyed the little miracles in nature. He had a playful sense of humor and will be sorely missed by his survivors, his sister, Barbara Crum and brother Robert Lewis, of Greenlawn, Suffolk County; his sons, Peter and Virginia Lewis, Mark and Ellie Lewis, Scott Lewis, and his daughter, Cindy and Roger Hubbard; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The interment will take place at a later date in the Maple View Cemetery in East Worcester.

Donations may be sent to Maple View Cemetery, East Worcester, NY 12064.

Arrangements are entrusted with Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester, www.hellerskinnerfh.com