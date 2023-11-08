The Delaware National Bank of Delhi team of Tim Townsend, Peter Gioffe, Terry Mostert and Jeff Stafford took 1st Gross honors at the Chip in Fore Hospice Golf Tournament with a round of 61. (Photo provided)

Chip in Fore Hospice Golf Tournament a Huge Success

COBLESKILL—Helios Care’s Chip in Fore Hospice Golf Tournament teed off Wednesday, September 9 at the Cobleskill Golf and Country Club. Despite the early rain, the tournament had a wonderful turnout and the players enjoyed the challenge, organizers said.

The Chip in Fore Hospice Tournament is one of Helios Care’s annual fundraisers that raises unrestricted funds for patients and their families’ needed services. This year, the tournament was held at the Cobleskill Golf and Country Club and catered by the D&H 1929 Grill at the course, representing Schoharie County as one of the three counties in Helios Care’s service area.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors and donors who made the day great, including Bassett Healthcare Network as our exclusive tournament sponsor and New York Central Mutual Insurance as our course sponsor,” said Helios Care President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Ayres.

Next year’s Chip in Fore Hospice Tournament will be held at the Oneonta Country Club on September 11, 2024. The tournament is a great opportunity for networking and team development, while supporting Helios Care, the hospice and palliative care organization for Otsego, Delaware, and Schoharie counties, organizers said.

“Thank you to all of our teams and players who braved the rain; your support directly benefits our patients and the services provided to ensure compassion, comfort, and dignity,” Ayres added.

This year’s Chip in Fore Hospice Tournament winners are:

Coed Flight:

1st Net: NBT Bank and NBT Insurance: Chris Slonaker, Lyle Smith, Jason Waid, Sarah Waid—51

1st Gross: The Autumn Cafe: Erika Thatford, Wayne Carrington, Mike Ferris, Jake Vincewizc—63

2nd Net: Maria Hayden, Connie Jastremski, Mike Jastremski, Reggie Knight—56

Men’s Flight:

1st Net: Astrocom Electronics Inc: John Lambert, Doug Lifgren, John Purcell, Andrew Peck—53

1st Gross: The Delaware National Bank of Delhi: Pete Gioffe, Terry Mostert, Jeff Stafford, Tim Townsend—61

2nd Net: Sterling Insurance: Steve Harris, Art Wallace, Gerry Hisert, Tim Snyder—54

2nd Gross: Fenimore Asset Management Inc: Mac Davies, Pete Sweetser, Paul Lesta, Jesse Koepp—62

3rd Net: New York Central Mutual: Bryce Frederick, Mark Gryiel, John Holdorf, Jeremy Robinson—55

3rd Gross: OneGroup Insurance: Darren Gaisford, Tim McGraw, John Mikolaicyk, Zach Brown—63

4th Net: Dan Ayres, Mike Schramm, Eric Stein, Jeff Woeppel—57

Men’s Longest Drive was won by Zach Brown and Maria Hayden had the Women’s Longest Drive. Jeff Stafford won Closest to the Pin.