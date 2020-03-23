Church Sewing Group Making Masks For Bassett

FLY CREEK – With many of her fellow Fly Creek United Methodist Church quilters stuck inside under COVID-19 precautions, Pastor Sharon Rankins-Burd has found a way to keep sewing – and help the community.

“We became aware that there was a need at Bassett Hospital for masks,” she said. “Someone found a pattern online, and apparently, a lot of people are making these.”

While the masks are not full protection against COVID-19, they will help health care workers at Bassett reduce the risk.

She shared the pattern with the weekly quilt group, as well as with other churches. “People are excited,” she said. “One of the parishioners made a bunch over the weekend and is taking them to Bassett.”

The pattern calls for two 6″x 9″ rectangles of fabric and one of batting – either flannel or thin quilt batting – and two elastic loops to go over the ears. “You can even use hair ties,” she said. “And since it’s not like we can just run to the fabric store, you can use up what you have.”

The Fly Creek Methodist Church will serve as a drop-off point for anyone interested in making the masks, which will be taken to Bassett Hospital for distribution. “If you can make two or 20, it will help,” she said. “It’s a good, positive thing to do when you feel helpless.”