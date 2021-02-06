Civil War Possible, Nearly 1/2 Of Us Say

Utica-Based Zogby Poll Discovers

UTICA – Nearly half (16 percent very likely and 30 percent somewhat likely combined) of likely voters believe the country will have another civil war, while 42 percent (24 percent very unlikely and 18 percent somewhat unlikely combined) did not think we were headed for another civil war.

Eleven percent of survey respondents were not sure.

“It’s quite astounding that nearly half of voters think we are headed for bloodshed,” commented John Zogby, who conducts national polls from his base in Utica. “If we are to judge by the last four years of divide and vitriol, among, voters then maybe it’s not too surprising.

“At the moment Republican and Democratic congressmen and congresswomen won’t have offices next to each other for fear of their lives,” he continued. “Biden hasn’t exactly made things calmer on Capitol Hill.

“Violent protests in cities across the country during the summer, white supremacists, hate crimes on the rise, and tensions between two political parties have put the country on the brink,” he concluded.