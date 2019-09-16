Clark Foundation Announces 2019 Beautification Winners

By: Jim Kevlin  09/16/2019  7:49 pm
PIONEER STREET WINS 2 OF TOP 3 PRIZES

Brian Barlow and Chris Law (Chris is posing here with Great Dane Macy) were first-time winners in this year’s Clark Foundation Annual Cooperstown Beautification Contest; the results were announced today. Barlow and Law took first place in Category III, Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box or Boxes and/or Hanging Basket. Other first place winners (who have won top honors before) are Ursula and Chuck Hage, 73 Pioneer St., Category II, Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Propery, As Seen From The Street; and Marc and Sherrie Kingsley, Inn at Cooperstown, 16 Chestnut St., for Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
