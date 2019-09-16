Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Clark Foundation Announces 2019 Beautification Winners Clark Foundation Announces 2019 Beautification Winners 09/16/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People PIONEER STREET WINS 2 OF TOP 3 PRIZES Clark Foundation Announces 2019 Beautification Winners Brian Barlow and Chris Law (Chris is posing here with Great Dane Macy) were first-time winners in this year’s Clark Foundation Annual Cooperstown Beautification Contest; the results were announced today. Barlow and Law took first place in Category III, Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box or Boxes and/or Hanging Basket. Other first place winners (who have won top honors before) are Ursula and Chuck Hage, 73 Pioneer St., Category II, Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Propery, As Seen From The Street; and Marc and Sherrie Kingsley, Inn at Cooperstown, 16 Chestnut St., for Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FOR COMPLETE RESULTS, MORE PHOTOS SEE THIS WEEK’S FREEMAN’S JOURNAL FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Land Trust Announces Photo Winners Clark Foundation Board Approves 215 Scholarships springfield parade 2019