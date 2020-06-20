Clark Sports Center Shut Until ‘At Least Sept. 8’

COOPERSTOWN – The Clark Sports Center announced today it will remain closed “at least until Sept. 8.”

“We have been closely monitoring the guidelines from the CDC, Governor Cuomo, the state Department of Health, and the Otsego County Department of Health,” the message to members reads. “Although the Sports Center is eligible to open on July 1 as part of Phase Four, the guidelines issued by the State of New York make it extremely difficult to assure members and guests of a safe environment for health and wellness, and recreational activities.

“Dramatically reducing the number of people who can access the facility; wearing face masks during moderate to intense exercise; utilizing social distancing; and severely limiting access to various areas of the Sports Center prohibits our team from maintaining our organization’s high standards on safety and cleanliness.”