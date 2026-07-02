110 YEARS AGO: Dedication of Wilber Park—If there had ever been question as to the gratitude which Oneontans feel to George I. Wilber for the gift of a public park, it was set at rest Tuesday afternoon and evening. Despite threatening weather before and during the program, three thousand residents of the City of Oneonta, with a considerable number of friends from other places, gathered a little before seven o’clock on the plateau adjacent to the Pines to witness the dedication.…