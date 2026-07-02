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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

July 2, 2026

Front Page

Otsego Town Officials Send Comprehensive Plan Back to Committee for Another Look

Military Legacy Lives On through Family’s Preservation Efforts

Kenned To Retire after Three Decades of Service

Inside

Springfield To Celebrate ‘America250’ this Fourth of July

One Man’s Quest To Restore History, Legacy and Community

Unofficial Primary Results Set Stage for Competitive November Races

DOT Announces Start of Safety, Mobility Improvement Project

Cherry Valley Bookstore Celebrates its Seventh Anniversary

Telegraph School Grand Re-opening Party Set for Friday, July 3rd

Investigations, Arrests, Anonymous Allegations Fuel Tensions between Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney

CAA’s 91st Annual National Juried Art Exhibition Opens July 10

Town Talk, Oneonta: Rivera on Priorities, Projects, Fairness and Endless Opportunity

News Briefs

News Briefs: July 2, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Beyond the World Cup

Letters

Heller: Vote for Riley in November

Parrillo: Second Book for ‘Unsung Heroes’

Podolsky: Anthony Event a Big Success

Rathbone: An Open Letter to Coop BOE

Columns

The Partial Observer: ‘A House Divided Cannot Stand’

News from the Noteworthy: A Legacy of Resilience, Community and Growth

The Partial Observer: Manocherian Plan Is Neither Financially Sound Nor Sustainable

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: July 2, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 2, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Roger James (Jim) Hayes

In Memoriam: Barbara Gloria Jorgensen Lamb

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Pathfinder Summer Concert Series Kicks Off July 6

Local States of Emergency Declared After Tornado Confirmed in Pittsfield

Bassett Launches Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration Program

Northrup: Project Is a Head-scratcher

View edition of June 25, 2026

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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

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