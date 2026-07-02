THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
July 2, 2026
Front Page
Otsego Town Officials Send Comprehensive Plan Back to Committee for Another Look
Military Legacy Lives On through Family’s Preservation Efforts
Kenned To Retire after Three Decades of Service
Inside
Springfield To Celebrate ‘America250’ this Fourth of July
One Man’s Quest To Restore History, Legacy and Community
Unofficial Primary Results Set Stage for Competitive November Races
DOT Announces Start of Safety, Mobility Improvement Project
Cherry Valley Bookstore Celebrates its Seventh Anniversary
Telegraph School Grand Re-opening Party Set for Friday, July 3rd
Investigations, Arrests, Anonymous Allegations Fuel Tensions between Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney
CAA’s 91st Annual National Juried Art Exhibition Opens July 10
Town Talk, Oneonta: Rivera on Priorities, Projects, Fairness and Endless Opportunity
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Beyond the World Cup
Letters
Heller: Vote for Riley in November
Parrillo: Second Book for ‘Unsung Heroes’
Podolsky: Anthony Event a Big Success
Rathbone: An Open Letter to Coop BOE
Columns
The Partial Observer: ‘A House Divided Cannot Stand’
News from the Noteworthy: A Legacy of Resilience, Community and Growth
The Partial Observer: Manocherian Plan Is Neither Financially Sound Nor Sustainable
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 2, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Roger James (Jim) Hayes
In Memoriam: Barbara Gloria Jorgensen Lamb
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Pathfinder Summer Concert Series Kicks Off July 6
Local States of Emergency Declared After Tornado Confirmed in Pittsfield
Bassett Launches Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration Program
Northrup: Project Is a Head-scratcher