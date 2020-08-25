Clark Sports Center Will Open Thursday

BULLETIN

COOPERSTOWN – The Clark Sports Center is scheduled to open Thursday, Val Paige, director, told the Cooperstown Rotary Club today.

Paige outlined extensive steps being taken to ensure safety at the Clark.

The full-service community athletic center, which includes three swimming pools, basketball and racquetball courts and a full service gym, was closed shortly after Governor Cuomo declared the COVID-19 State of Emergency in mid-March.

It was due to open Sept. 2, but Cuomo lifted the ban on gyms and fitness centers Friday.