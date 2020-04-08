By: Jim Kevlin  04/08/2020  5:00 pm
Clark, Y At Home, Yoga For The Kids And Dance Parties

LIBBY’S BEST BETS

Clark, Y At Home,

Yoga For The Kids

And Dance Parties

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

If the weather is lousy or you just don’t feel like going outside, there are plenty of low-cost (or free!) online fitness classes, from Zumba and yoga to chair workouts and cardio, from kids to grandparents.

Libby Cudmore Headshot
Libby Cudmore is managing editor of The Freeman’s Journal, Hometown Oneonta and AllOTSEGO.com

The Clark Sports Center offers Pound classes, chair and at-home workouts and even a series for kids on their YouTube channel, all taught by your favorite instructors. www.youtube.com/user/
clarksgym/playlists

Zoe Curtis is offering her Fitness With Zoe Zumba and Pound classes over Zoom. Classes are by donation, RSVP on
Facebook for class invite. www.facebook.com/FitnessWithZoeCurtis/

Oneonta YMCA members can check out a variety of online classes, including Y 360, five-minute 12 Burst exercises and Silver Sneaker workouts for seniors. Check in with your Y membership for full access! www.oneontaymca.org/

If your kids have been watching movies,
obsessively, give them a break from the TV with yoga themed around “Frozen” “Trolls” “Harry Potter” and more from CosmicKids. www.youtube.com/user/
CosmicKidsYoga

Have a party and get fit! Plyojam is offering a 30-day free trial of all their dance-inspired workouts. www.plyojam.com/at-home-workout/

Planet Fitness is offering a daily class, taught by fitness celebrities and personal trailers, all over Facebook Live. You
don’t even need to be a member! 7 p.m. www.planetfitness.com

Barry’s trainers are also offering classes twice a day over Instagram. www.instagram.com/barrys

