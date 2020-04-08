Clark, Y At Home, Yoga For The Kids And Dance Parties

LIBBY’S BEST BETS

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

If the weather is lousy or you just don’t feel like going outside, there are plenty of low-cost (or free!) online fitness classes, from Zumba and yoga to chair workouts and cardio, from kids to grandparents.

•

The Clark Sports Center offers Pound classes, chair and at-home workouts and even a series for kids on their YouTube channel, all taught by your favorite instructors. www.youtube.com/user/

clarksgym/playlists

•

Zoe Curtis is offering her Fitness With Zoe Zumba and Pound classes over Zoom. Classes are by donation, RSVP on

Facebook for class invite. www.facebook.com/FitnessWithZoeCurtis/

•

Oneonta YMCA members can check out a variety of online classes, including Y 360, five-minute 12 Burst exercises and Silver Sneaker workouts for seniors. Check in with your Y membership for full access! www.oneontaymca.org/

•

If your kids have been watching movies,

obsessively, give them a break from the TV with yoga themed around “Frozen” “Trolls” “Harry Potter” and more from CosmicKids. www.youtube.com/user/

CosmicKidsYoga

•

Have a party and get fit! Plyojam is offering a 30-day free trial of all their dance-inspired workouts. www.plyojam.com/at-home-workout/

•

Planet Fitness is offering a daily class, taught by fitness celebrities and personal trailers, all over Facebook Live. You

don’t even need to be a member! 7 p.m. www.planetfitness.com

•

Barry’s trainers are also offering classes twice a day over Instagram. www.instagram.com/barrys