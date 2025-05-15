Local climbers who meet regularly at the Clark Sports Center are, standing from left: Deanna Palumbo, Mark Gardner, Karen Zimba, Karen Donnelly, Bonnie Ives, Maureen Newman, Ashleen Fredricksen, and Dee Crowell; kneeling: Deb Miller, Diane Ducey, and Marcie Schwartzman. (Photo by Sarah Roberts)

Climbing Aficionados Set Up Base Camp at Clark Sports Center

By SARAH ROBERTS

COOPERSTOWN

The Clark Sports Center has provided a home base for nearly two dozen local climbers—many between the ages of 60 and 70—who want to live an active, healthy lifestyle.

In 2019, three such climbers, Donna Mackie, Jeannine Kazacos and Bonnie Ives, approached sports center staff to request a block of time at the climbing wall for women, separate from the open, family, and children climbing times.

“At first it was a small group of women, including a few cancer survivors, and the group just continued to grow over the years,” said Maureen Newman, group member. “Our climbing group now includes 15 women, and even a few men who have shown a lot of interest have joined us.”

After the COVID lockdowns were lifted, the climbing group expanded into a broader “women’s adventure group”—partaking in activities such as hiking, cycling, canoeing, whitewater rafting, yoga, pickleball, and more.

Recent adventures include a five-day trip to climb the White Mountains in Rumney, New Hampshire.

“We get together to develop a program of outings we’d like to explore, present our lists to staff, and discuss details and, if the outing is feasible, then set out planning the [activity],” Newman said. “Without the Clark Sports Center, none of this would be possible. To have such a world-class gym in such a rural area is unusual to say the least, and to have its own climbing wall, bowling alley, indoor pools and such a variety of physical fitness activities to participate in is remarkable.

“The CSC staff is so helpful and encouraging,” Newman continued. “Staff accompany us on all our trips and are an integral part of our climbing team and adventure group. Without them, it would just not be possible.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who exercise regularly, particularly at ages 65 and above, have improved bone strength, lower risks of dementia and depression, lower risks of certain cancers, and improved balance and coordination. Blood pressure and sleep also improve in the short term.

The National Council on Aging agrees, citing exercise as one way to help relieve arthritis and to lower risks of heart disease and diabetes. The NCOA does warn that those over age 65 looking to start any new exercise routine should consult with a doctor first to find a safe level of activity for their age and physical condition.

“For many of us, joining the gym, getting involved with the climbing team and adventure group, has been life-changing. The level of support and encouragement and actual cheerleading is an amazing boost to our health and well-being. We are so grateful to have the CSC, the amazing staff, and all the varied programs to help us build our fitness,” Newman said.

Membership is open to all who are interested. Equipment is provided and instructions are available for beginners or the unsure. The group climbs Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings, and members can be found using the gym, pool, and other facilities throughout the rest of the week.

Members cited the good energy, community, supportive environment, and friendship as reasons to join their adventure group.

“We will take it from there. Show up and show an interest, and you will find the most supportive, encouraging group ever,” Newman said.