O’Connor Hospital leaders, team members, and caregivers gather to celebrate their Chartis Center for Rural Health Performance Leadership Award. (Photo provided)

Cobleskill Regional Hospital, O’Connor Hospital Earn 2024 Performance Leadership Awards

COBLESKILL AND DELHI—As part of National Rural Health Day, celebrated on the third Thursday of November each year, Bassett Healthcare Network’s Cobleskill Regional Hospital and O’Connor Hospital earned 2024 Performance Leadership Awards for Excellence.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards recognize top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes and/or patient perspective.

Cobleskill Regional Hospital earned distinction in both quality and outcomes. O’Connor Hospital in Delhi earned distinction in quality.

“Rural, critical access hospitals like Cobleskill Regional Hospital and O’Connor Hospital provide life-saving care to people who would otherwise have to travel to be seen by a medical professional. We are proud of our hometown approach that allows patients to stay in their own community without sacrificing caliber of care,” said Susan Oakes Ferrucci, DNP, MSN, RN, CNS, president and chief hospital executive of both hospitals. “We appreciate that The Charter Center for Rural Health is recognizing us for the hard work and results happening at our facilities each and every day.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®, a comprehensive and objective framework for assessing how rural hospitals perform. INDEX benchmarks are relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure performance across multiple areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“The Performance Leadership Awards capture the commitment, diligence, and innovation with which America’s rural hospitals approach the delivery of care within their communities,” said Troy Brown, network consultant, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “It’s a tremendous honor to be able to recognize the efforts of this year’s award winners and celebrate their achievement as part of National Rural Health Day.”