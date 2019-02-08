Colleen Jane Edwards, 82; 30-Year Bacteriologist At Sidney Hospital

Colleen Jane Edwards, 82; a 30-year bacteriologist at The Hospital in Sidney, who over the years lived in all three Tri-Town communities, was passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Fox Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 28, 1937, in Cannonsville, daughter of the late Louis and Hazel (Almy) Scofield.

On Aug. 23, 1968, she was married to Melvin Edwards. He predeceased her on May 4, 2017, after 48 years of marriage.

Colleen retired from the Sidney hospital in 1993. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading and watching NASCAR. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Colleen is survived by: two daughters: Dorthea Christensen of Bainbridge and Cindy Ketchum of Unadilla; three grandchildren: Gwen Ketchum, Heather and Issac Wilcox and Brooke Ketchum; four great-grandchildren: Hailee Seamen, Peyton Ketchum, and Camden and Ellie Wilcox; and her brother, Paul Scofield.

She was also predeceased by a brother, Wallace.

At Colleen’s request, there will be no services. Burial will be private in Throopsville Rural Cemetery, Auburn, at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to the Delaware Valley Humane Society, 101 E. Main St. Sidney, NY 13838 or to the charity of one’s choice. Share condolences online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.