Common Council Votes To Name Airport In Sam Nader's Honor 12/04/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Common Council Votes To Name Airport In Sam Nader's Honor "This was the single greatest point of pride in my dad's life," said former mayor John Nader, as he accepted a plaque after Common Council unanimously voted to rename the Oneonta Municipal Airport as The Albert S. Nader Regional Airport. Nader read a statement from his father, who remarked "I regret that I am unable to be with you tonight, but I want to thank each and every one of you for bestowing this honor on me." The vote was broadcast on the city's Facebook page, allowing Sam to watch from home. With Nader is Mayor Gary Herzig, who presented the idea to Council just before Thanksgiving. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)