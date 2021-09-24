Community Foundation announces it raised more than $2 million

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced in a media release Wednesday, Sept. 22, it had raised more than $2,035,246, exceeding its goal of $2 million as part of its Founders Campaign.

The money raised will be used for awards for non-profits tackling different issues in Otsego County.

CFOC raises money to help “address challenges and increase opportunity in Otsego County” according to its website.

“Since we want to significantly improve the quality of life in Otsego County, we set an ambitious plan, and more than 150 donors — individuals, couples, families, as well as local businesses and foundations — believed in our dynamic approach. We are very, very grateful for their support and participation,” said Board President Harry Levine in a media release.

The Founders campaign will continue raising money until the end of the year.