Jenna Czarnecki, a fifth-grade student at Laurens Central School with play a trumpet solo on May 16 at the Foothills as the Oneonta Concert Associations’ featured young artist. (Photo provided)

Concert Features Student Performer, Latin Quartet, Dance Lessons

Joanne Callahan (left) and Linda Leverock will give a free basic tango lesson from 6:30-7:15 p.m. on Friday, May 16 at the Foothills. (Photo provided)

By MONICA CALZOLARI

ONEONTA

The opening act for Oneonta Concert Association’s last concert of the season is a young artist named Jenna Czarnecki. She plays the trumpet and is a fifth-grade student at Laurens Central School.

The featured artists are a Latin Grammy-winning quartet from New York City: the Pedro Giraudo Quartet. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16 in the Atrium of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta.

With the purchase of a $25.00 general admission ticket or a $10.00 student ticket, concertgoers can get a free tango dance lesson from 6:30-7:15 p.m. prior to the main event, which is cabaret-style. Dancing is optional.

Joanne Callahan and Linda Leverock are two local professional dancers who have been collaborating for years. They will provide some basic dance instructions prior to the concert for those interested.

Leverock has been partner dancing for more than 30 years. She has traveled the Northeast studying, instructing, and competing in swing, hustle, and country two-step. Ballroom and Latin dance are two more of her favorites. Leverock has enjoyed performing and instructing for many years in the Oneonta community. She also is part of the Ballroom U.S.A. Dance Southern Tier Chapter and Southern Tier Swing Dance Society.

“Move a muscle, change a thought,” is Leverock’s motivating belief. “Dancing is fun, creative and also keeps the mind and body young,” she said.

Callahan entered the world of lead-follow partner dancing nine years ago when she stepped into Leverock’s studio and never left. A retired Broadway dancer, she studies with Leverock and assists her at various venues. Callahan owned and taught tap, jazz, fitness, Pilates and ballet at her Brooklyn studio a decade before relocating to upstate New York. She is also a realtor at Callahan Catskill Real Estate.

Young artist Jenna Czarnecki has only been playing the trumpet for the past two years and shows great promise. Her father plays trumpet, too. She enjoys singing in the school choir and the Catskill Choral Society Children’s Choir. When Czarnecki isn’t in band or choir rehearsals, she enjoys swimming for the YMCA Orcas, dancing hip-hop, and playing basketball.

The Pedro Giraudo Quartet will perform on Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Atrium of the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta. (Photo provided)

The Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet is a skilled ensemble that merges tango with chamber music. They honor tango’s roots while promoting its evolution by blending Argentine tango, classical music, and jazz into a vibrant and innovative style.

“Dance is the sign language of music,” Leverock said.

Tickets can be purchased at https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/get-tickets/single-tickets/ or at the door, as available. A cash bar will be open.