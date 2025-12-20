TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21

Snowflake Dance

HOLIDAYS—1-6 p.m. “Linda Leverock’s 4th Annual Snowflake Dance.” Fees apply; reservations appreciated. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (917) 612-4054 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1163771222508621/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505738106927?event_time_id=1365505714773596

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Pictures with Santa!” Fees apply. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1470034791790782&set=a.544138284380442

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva—How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CHRISTMAS—1 p.m. “Blue Christmas Service.” A gentle, contemplative service for those carrying pain or loss during this season of celebration. United Methodist Church, 84 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 237-9376 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235199775232957&set=gm.1835319033782135&idorvanity=128618074452248

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Khalil Jade.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/849653274684100

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

SOLSTICE—3:30-6:30 p.m. “2025 Winter Solstice Event.” Yoga class, sound bath, guided meditation and light refreshments. Fees apply; pre-registration required. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=34074648595467273&set=gm.25368729022759969&idorvanity=321873527872198

FOOD—4 p.m. Free Sunday meal at the Salvation Army, 25 River Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring the Solstice Nights, hands-on wreath making and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

SOLSTICE—6-9 p.m. “Night Market!” DIY screen printing, holiday drinks, vendors and more. The Local Bird, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4166 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=884625737339087&set=pcb.884625764005751

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR