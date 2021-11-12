Connie Marie Abrams, 56 Electrician, spent life helping others.

In Memoriam

Medford – Connie Marie Abrams, age 56, of Medford, NJ, passed on to glory November 4, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her loving wife of 18 years, Jill. Adored Mother “Maddy” of their son, Chase. Beloved sister to Herbie Abrams (Michelle). Devoted Aunt to Jessica, Cody, and Joey. Dear “Sister” to Paula Kosko (Dave and Ronin King). She had immense love for her friends and extended family.

Predeceased by her parents Herbert and Constance Abrams.

She was an electrician for 23 years and a proud member of IBEW local 351.

Connie spent her life helping others, a true friend to all, and a champion for the less fortunate. She was sober for 32 years, touching many lives with her compassion, strength and contagious laugh. An athlete and avid sports fan.

A celebration of life will be held at the Medford VFW on Church Rd, Sunday December 5th at 1pm. A private dedication of ashes will be held at the family homestead in Edmeston, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the benefit of her son, Chase, may be made to

Jill Shiley

P.O. Box 5128

Edmeston, NY 13335

Our heart felt thank you to Dave Delker of Delker & Terry funeral home for his compassionate care of our family.