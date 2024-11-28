Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Carole Rogers Roos

Roos: What’s It To Them, Anyway?

Who are the six Village Board trustees? The six who said “no” to Hometown Heroes? One, the seventh, voted “yes.” The mayor.

The mayor is the only name I am familiar with. The other names do not resonate with me as Cooperstown natives; so, what’s it to them? Just a technicality? Emotionless ink on paper? The difference in this issue is between cold excuses that benefit no one—and—the emotions of heartfelt family relations who have a desire for honoring [veterans].

If those who voted “no” are not related in any way to our hometown heroes of fathers, mothers, sisters, and brothers, or others, then why should they care, and why should they have a say in a vote that has no bearing on them?

I suggested banners across Main [Street] if only for November and December (Thanksgiving and Christmas). Small-town Cooperstown: “Smaller” than I ever realized.

Carole Rogers Roos
Cherry Valley
Cooperstown Native Daughter, Class of 1966

