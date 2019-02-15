Coop Boys, Girls Win First Round Of Sectional Play

The Hawkeyes boys (71-20) and girls (61-40) varsity basketball teams won the first round of the Sectionals this evening in home games at Bursey Gym. In top photo, Cooperstown’s Jack Lambert dribbles past Thousand Island defender Kyle Byers; Hawkeye teammate Calvin Sandler watches. At right, Coopertown’s Emilie Perez takes the ball to the basket against Mount Markham defenders Alexandria Congeleri and McKenzie Johnson. Perez scored 15 points and teammate Kate Trosset 21 as the Lady Hawkeyes improved to 16-5 on the year. (Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com)