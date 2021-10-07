Coop Rotary plans Fall Fling for Saturday

by CHAD G. WELCH • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Rotary Club of Cooperstown is hosting the Fall Fling fundraiser at the Clark Sports Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Oct. 9.

Fall Fling is replacing Spring Fling. which the club has hosted annually in May since 2017, event chairperson Sydney Sheehan said. It was canceled in 2020 and postponed this year.

“We decided to hold this event in the fall because we felt that a fun and festive fall event might be just the thing to bring everyone together,” Sheehan said. “Cooperstown has so much to offer in the autumn and year-round and it’s a great time to celebrate our community.”

A full day of fun, interactive activities including live performances by local musicians and theater acts are planned. There will also be vendors and food options available.

“So far, 65 vendors are scheduled to join us. I am excited to hear local bands like Hanzolo, The Small Town Big Band and Tim & Friends,” Rotary President Judy Steiner Grin said. “Food trucks and the excitement of The Catskill Puppet Theater and the Utica Zoo Mobile will make this a family-friendly event. “

“We’re most excited about all the events and activities that Fall Fling will offer. Music, vendors, food, a puppet show, hourly guided hikes, and best of all, pumpkins,” Sheehan said.

The Otsego County Conservation Association will lead nature walks from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Catskill Puppet Theater performs from 11 a.m. to noon and the Utica Zoo Mobile is from noon to 2 pm.

Hanzolo leads off the live music from noon to 2 p.m., followed by The Small Town Big Band and Tim & Friends.

Sheehan said precautions are being taken to ensure the health and safety of visitors, vendors and volunteers.

“We are so lucky the Clark Sports Center is allowing us to have the event there as it gives us space to spread out,” Sheehan said. “We’ve asked all vendors to have hand sanitizer readily available and to bring wipes and cleaners for sanitary purposes. Masks are recommended for those who are unvaccinated and social distancing is encouraged.”

“Rotary supports families through donations to the food bank and to the local backpack program through events such as this one,” Steiner Grin said. “We supported the Cooperstown Senior Center with the purchase of air purifiers and with assistance at weekly gatherings. And you may have read about our donations and grant to SQSPCA.”

A rain date has been set for Saturday, Oct. 16, for the same time and place.